© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

A Breakthrough in Cleveland Marks a Major Step Forward in Treating Spinal Cord Injuries

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published July 27, 2018 at 9:32 PM EDT
jerry_silver.jpg
JEFF ST.CLAIR
/
WKSU
Jerry Silver, a researcher at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, says a peptide discovered in his lab is the first to promote nerve regeneration.

A researcher at Case Western Reserve University discovered a new treatment for spinal cord injuries that may allow nerves to regrow and perhaps restore lost movement to paralyzed people.

The breakthrough comes after a three-decade search.

It was once thought that damaged nerve cells could never regrow, but Jerry Silver, who is a distinguished professor in neuroscience, never bought into that.

He has spent his career at Case looking for the key to unlock nerve regeneration, and he thinks he’s found it in the form of a tiny protein called Intracellular Sigma Peptide.

For the first time, he said, damaged nerves have been made to reconnect, "and they just keep on going like little Eveready Energizer bunnies."

“It’s very safe, incredibly effective, has a huge effect in the animals," Silver said.

He believes it’s time to take the discovery to the next phase: human testing.

“The results are so robust, the recovery is so profound that it led investors to license the peptide to bring the discovery to people,” he said.

According to Silver, the breakthrough led to a new commercial venture. The startup NervGen Pharma is planning to use the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s fast-track program to streamline clinical trials of the peptide, which are scheduled to begin in 2020.

Tags

Health & Scienceentrepreneurship and innovationCase Western Reserve UniversityJerry SilverNervGen Pharmaspinal cord injuriesIntracellular Sigma Peptide
Jeff St. Clair
A career in radio was a surprising turn for me seeing that my first love was science. I studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area,listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.
See stories by Jeff St. Clair
Related Content