Health & Science

Ohio Health Transformation Chief Greg Moody Resigns for job at Ohio State University

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 26, 2018 at 6:39 PM EDT
photo of Greg Moody
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Greg Moody, a top aide for Gov. John Kasich during his fight to keep Medicaid expansion, is stepping down from his post in the Office of Health Transformation.

One of Gov. John Kasich’s top department chiefs has resigned.

Greg Moody, the man Kasich tapped to head a new health policy office he created, will be stepping down in a few days.

Moody will leave the governor’s Office of Health Transformation at the end of this month and begin an academic appointment at The Ohio State University Aug. 1. He’ll serve as Executive in Residence at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

Moody’s announcement comes less than a month after Tracy Plouck, the head of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, announced she was leaving for a private sector job. Both Plouck and Moody were top aides for Kasich as he successfully fought for Medicaid expansion in Ohio.

Jo Ingles
