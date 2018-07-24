© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Governor Candidate Richard Cordray Announces Health Care Plan that Keeps Medicaid Expansion

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 24, 2018 at 9:03 PM EDT
photo of Richard Cordray
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, Richard Cordray, has a plan that includes keeping Medicaid expansion intact, while reducing health care costs.

The Democrat running for governor in November laid out his health care plan.

Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray said his is three-part health care plan keeps Medicaid expansion intact, reduces costs and provides reliable coverage.

“The first part is ensuring that reliable coverage is available for all of us. The second part is the investments we are making, investing smartly to make sure we get the biggest bang for our buck with our health care money. And third, increasing transparency and accountability so that the system works better for patients,” he said.

Cordray’s Republican opponent, Attorney General Mike DeWine, couldn’t be reached for comment. Spokesman Josh Eck said in a statement that Cordray’s plan lays out problems, but DeWine offers solutions.

Health & ScienceRichard Cordraymedicaid expansionHealth CareAttorney General Mike DeWineElection 2018
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
