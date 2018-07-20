© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Rescheduled March For Science in Cleveland to Take Place at Wade Oval in University Circle

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published July 20, 2018 at 8:56 PM EDT
photo of Cleveland March For Science
MARCH FOR SCIENCE CLEVELAND
The national event took place in April, but Cleveland's had to be rescheduled because of the weather.

Science enthusiasts are planning a March for Science in Cleveland on Saturday.

Organizers say it’s a celebration of science and a call to support the scientific community. Case Western Reserve University biologist Patricia Princehouse is one of the organizers.

She said recent attempts by the federal government to censor, or misrepresent findings concerning climate change, endangered species, and other issues amount to an attack on science.

“We have seen in the past year and a half an unprecedented marginalization of science, as far as having scientists funded, but also having scientists involved in making policies,” she said.

The event begins with speakers at 11 a.m. on Wade Oval, with the march at noon. Speakers include Cynthia Beall from Case Western University and Deborah Schulman from Lake Erie College.

The national March for Science took place in April, but bad weather caused it to be rescheduled for Saturday in Cleveland.

Health & ScienceMarch For ScienceCity of ClevelandPatricia PrincehouseCase Western Reserve UniversityWade OvalUniversity CircleCynthia BeallDebra Schulman
Jeff St. Clair
A career in radio was a surprising turn for me seeing that my first love was science. I studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area,listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.
