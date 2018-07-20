Launch of Registry for Ohio Medical Marijuana Patients Will Be Delayed

Court challenges from rejected applicants, inspections issues and other problems popped up when putting the state’s medical marijuana program into effect. And now there’s another delay in the program, which was supposed to be up and running in less than two months.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy created a registry for medical marijuana patients and caregivers to get identification cards to buy products at dispensaries.

But because none of the licensed growers received permission to start cultivating in time for the initial September 8 deadline in the law that created the program, spokeswoman Ali Simon said the registry’s launch was pushed back as well.

“Dispensaries can’t open until there’s product for them to sell or dispense so all these steps are lining up together,” Simon said.

The Department of Commerce has yet to announce a date that it expects marijuana products to be available.