Health & Science
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Mike DeWine's Campaign Says He Supports Affordable Care Act's Pre-existing Conditions Coverage

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 16, 2018 at 8:06 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine (center) and his running mate, Jon Husted (right), say their campaign supports the pre-existing conditions coverage requirement in the Affordable Care Act.

Republican Gov. John Kasich and the Democrat who wants to replace him said Ohio needs to fight efforts to overturn the pre-existing conditions requirement for health insurers in the Affordable Care Act. Nearly 5 million Ohioans could be affected if that requirement were tossed out.

The Republican running for governor addressed the issue as well.

In announcing that the Republican ticket for governor will keep Medicaid expansion for 700,000 Ohioans, with work requirements and wellness programs added, Attorney General Mike DeWine’s running mate Jon Husted also said he and DeWine support for coverage for pre-existing medical conditions.

“Health insurance needs to be there when patients need it the most,” Husted said.

Democratic candidate Richard Cordray called on DeWine to join a lawsuit fighting that potential change to Obamacare. But a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said Ohio isn’t joining that suit because changes to the law should be addressed by Congress, and DeWine doesn’t agree with the defense of Obamacare in its entirety or in the restoration of the individual mandate’s tax penalty.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
