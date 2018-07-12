Ohio is Making Progress with Opioids Despite Lingering Concerns

Ohio is making progress in combating opioid misuse; however, a new report finds there’s still more work to be done, especially when it comes to doctor shopping. That’s when someone goes from doctor to doctor to increase the number of prescriptions they can get.

According to the report from the Department of Health and Human Services, some 5,000 Medicaid recipients received high amounts of opioids, with more than 700 at risk of overdose or misuse.

Ann Maxwell with the Inspector General’s Office at Health and Human Services, says it will be helping Ohio’s Medicaid department and the state’s Medicaid Fraud Unit.

"We will be providing them with all the information, make sure the beneficiaries received the education, or perhaps treatment that they need, and then also so that the doctors can receive the scrutiny that’s warranted," Maxwell said.

She said the department recognizes that Ohio is a leader in fighting Medicaid fraud, including the misuse of opioids.

Ohio is the first state to be evaluated by Health and Human Services.