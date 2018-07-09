© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Gov. Kasich Touts Smart Car Test Track at Groundbreaking

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 9, 2018 at 4:57 PM EDT
photo of test track groundbreaking
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Kasich says the track is the only one of its kind in the world.

A vehicle testing facility that’s three times as big as Disneyland is now under construction about an hour northwest of Columbus.

Gov. John Kasich says the 540-acre addition to the state’s Transportation Research Center near Marysville will be a facility that will allow smart car technology to be tested year-round.

“What this is going to do is give people the opportunity all over the world to be going at 24/7, to test in all conditions, to have multiple cars on the road. This is going to be like the coolest place to go with your kids. Forget the amusement park. Bring them out here,” he said.

While many states have been making investments in smart vehicle research, Kasich says this will make this facility the only one of its kind in the world. This new state-of-the-art test track is funded with a $45 million grant from Ohio State University and the state’s non-profit job creation company JobsOhio.

Tags

Health & ScienceJohn KasichOhio State Universitysmart vehiclessmart car test trackTransportation Research Center
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content