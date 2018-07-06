© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Kidney Dialysis Treatment Amendment Already Faces Criticism

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 6, 2018 at 1:38 PM EDT
Photo of kidney dialysis patient
SHUTTERSHOCK

A group that wants a constitutional amendment to change the process how Ohio kidney dialysis patients receive treatment submitted signatures to be on the fall ballot this week. But the proposal is already facing opposition.

Activists, including public union members, say the amendment would improve patient care. The measure would require stricter regulation of clinics providing those services and would limit the amount they can charge patients. But Gene Pierce, spokesman for a group of clinics and medical professionals that oppose the plan, says it could hurt dialysis patients.

“This is an out of state, cookie cutter, special interest group that are trying the same thing in California this year," Pierce says. "They want to put it on the Ohio ballot as well but they really haven’t done their research as to what Ohio needs.”

Activists backing the Kidney Dialysis Patient Protection Amendment started gathering signatures in February.  They submitted 170,000 more signatures than required to get their issue certified for the fall ballot.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
