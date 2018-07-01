© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Portage County Company Becomes First in Ohio Approved to Grow Marijuana

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 1, 2018 at 9:04 AM EDT
Photo of medical marijuana
Shutterstock.com
The state has seven inspections scheduled for other companies hoping to grow.

For the first time, a company has been given the go-ahead to start growing marijuana in Ohio. The group just received an official cultivator license from the state. Now more than a dozen other companies are lined up for inspections, though, the state’s medical marijuana program is still behind schedule.

WellSpring Fields in Portage County will start growing marijuana for medical purposes after receiving the state’s first cultivator license.

The state has a whole slate of inspections scheduled, including seven more in July.

According to the Medical Marijuana Control Program, it will also issue two provisional licenses for testing laboratories; for Central State University and Hocking College.

Medicinal marijuana will officially be legal to distribute, sell, and purchase on September 8.

However, due to a delay in issuing licenses, it’s unlikely the crop will be ready by then.

Tags

Health & ScienceOhio medical marijuanaWellSpring FieldsPortage Countymarijuana cultivationMedical Marijuana Control Program
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content