© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Insurers Say They're Ready for Mental Health and Addiction Redesign Even If Providers Aren't

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 17, 2018 at 8:33 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Association of Health Plans logo
OHIO ASSOCIATION OF HEALTH PLANS
Sen. Dave Burke says that cash advances could be used to ease providers into the plan.

In two weeks, mental health and addiction services for low-income Ohioans will be moved into Medicaid managed care. Many behavioral health and family services providers say this huge change is straining their finances. But the group that represents Ohio’s health insurers says the move can’t be delayed.

Ohio Association of Health Plans President Miranda Motter says the July 1 massive overhaul in how providers will bill for services has been coming for two years. And she says health insurers and the state have set up contingency plans for providers who, in her words, haven’t planned adequately.

“I do think that there are some providers that are hoping that this will get delayed. And that is concerning. There has been a lot of work, and ultimately, this is about the patient that deserves, that needs, integrated care,” she said.

Just over half of behavioral health and family services providers recently surveyed said they have less than two months’ worth of cash to operate. Republican Sen. Dave Burke has said cash advances are a possibility.

Tags

Health & ScienceOhio Association of Health Planshealth insuranceBehavioral Health RedesignMiranda MotterOhio Medicaid
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content