Insurers Say They're Ready for Mental Health and Addiction Redesign Even If Providers Aren't

In two weeks, mental health and addiction services for low-income Ohioans will be moved into Medicaid managed care. Many behavioral health and family services providers say this huge change is straining their finances. But the group that represents Ohio’s health insurers says the move can’t be delayed.

Ohio Association of Health Plans President Miranda Motter says the July 1 massive overhaul in how providers will bill for services has been coming for two years. And she says health insurers and the state have set up contingency plans for providers who, in her words, haven’t planned adequately.

“I do think that there are some providers that are hoping that this will get delayed. And that is concerning. There has been a lot of work, and ultimately, this is about the patient that deserves, that needs, integrated care,” she said.

Just over half of behavioral health and family services providers recently surveyed said they have less than two months’ worth of cash to operate. Republican Sen. Dave Burke has said cash advances are a possibility.