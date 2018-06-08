Ashtabula Lifts its Bacteria Advisories for Public Beaches

High bacteria levels at Lake Erie beaches are a concern for both swimmers and health officials. An E.coli advisory along two of Ashtabula’s public swimming beaches was lifted after four days last week.

But according to Terri Collett with the Ashtabula Health Department, elevated bacteria levels along Lake Erie beaches are a common occurrence during the summer months.

“Typically following periods of heavy rain when the contaminants from streams and rivers wash into the lake is when we see higher results. And then after the rain, those materials -- high contaminants and E.coli -- are washed away and that’s when we drop back down,” she said.

Collett says E.coli test results at Walnut Beach were higher than the limits set by the state health department for children, the sick and the elderly. The advisory ran from June 4-7.

Test results and swimming advisories can be found online through the Ohio Health Department’s website.