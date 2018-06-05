© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Portman Says Doctors Lacked Judgment with Opioids, and Science Justifies a 3-Day Limit

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published June 5, 2018 at 6:43 PM EDT
CARA 2.0 would cap initial prescriptions for acute pain at three days.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says his proposal to limit initial prescriptions of opioids to three days in cases of acute pain is based on good science. He defended its inclusion in the newest version of his Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

The move has been criticized by the American Medical Association as too restrictive – and interfere with doctor-patient relationships. Portman says the standards are reasonable.

“Doctors have not used good judgment over the years as a rule because  they have overprescribed medication consistently -- not every doctor, but too many. And I’m tired of going home and hearing the stories of somebody who initially became addicted through an accident or an injury.”

He says the three-day standard is based on the science of when people are likely to get addicted, and that the bill would allow the prescriptions to be extended under special circumstances.  

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
