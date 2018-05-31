Akron Integrates an App to Recruit Help With Cardiac Emergencies

The City of Akron is integrating an app that allows citizens to learn about nearby cardiac emergencies – and how to help.

The free PulsePoint app is tied into Akron’s emergency dispatch, and will send out a notification to users within a quarter mile of cardiac episodes in public places. The city is partnering with Cleveland Clinic Akron General to introduce the app. District Fire Chief Joseph Natko says it also provides a tutorial on what’s called “hands-only CPR.”

“The purpose of it is to really get more people involved with CPR. It does not involve any mouth-to-mouth-type of resuscitation; it is simply putting your hands on someone’s chest.”

The app also allows users to find the nearest automated external defibrillator, and to add locations where AED’s are installed, if they’re not already in the system.

Akron fire officials will provide free CPR demonstrations and information about the app at community events this summer, including the Akron RubberDucks game this Sunday. Other events this summer include:

June 3: Rubber Ducks Game, 12:30 p.m. -4:30 p.m.

June 13: Rubber Ducks Game, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

June 20: Rubber Ducks Game, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

June 22:Rubber Ducks Game, Main St. Festival, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

June 24: Rubber Ducks Game, 12:30 p.m. -4:30 p.m.

July 1: Rubber Ducks Game, 12:30 p.m. -4:30 p.m.

July 1: Rib, White & Blue, Lock 3, 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

July 2: Rib, White& Blue, Lock 3, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 3: Rib, White & Blue, Lock 3, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 4: Rib, White & Blue, Lock 3, 1p.m. – 5 p.m.

July 4- Rib, White & Blue, Lock 3, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 12: Italian Festival, Lock 3, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 13: Italian Festival, Lock 3, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 14: Italian Festival, Lock 3, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 15: Rubber Ducks Game, 12:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

July 20: Rubber Ducks Game, Main St. Festival, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 21: African American Festival, Lock 3, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

July 22: African American Festival, Lock 3, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

July 28: Arts Expo, Hardesty Park, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

July 29: Arts Expo, Hardesty Park, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Aug. 5: Blues and Brews, Lock 3, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Aug. 8: Rubber Ducks Game, 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 10: Rubber Ducks Game, Main St. Festival, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Aug. 11: Signal Tree Festival, Lock 3, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Aug. 12: Rubber Ducks Game, 12:30 p.m. -4:30 p.m.

Aug. 17: Irish Festival, Lock 3, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Aug. 18: Irish Festival, Lock 3, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Aug. 22: Rubber Ducks Game, 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Rubber Ducks Game, 12:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: Rubber Ducks Game, 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

*All Rubber Ducks Games will be played at Canal Park. All other event locations are indicated.

