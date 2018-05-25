© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

NEOMED gets a $7.5 Million Grant to Integrate Psychiatric Education

Published May 25, 2018 at 1:29 PM EDT
Photo of NELMED Grand Ballroom Foyer
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
The Peg Founcation $7.5 million grant was awarded Thursday evening.

Peg’s Foundation, formerly the Margaret Clark Morgan Foundation, is giving $7.5 million to the Department of Psychiatry at Northeast Ohio Medical University. 

Dr. Mark Munetz
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU
/
WKSU
Dr. Mark Munetz says the grant will help integrate training.

It’s believed to be the largest single grant ever given specifically for mental health treatment studies by a private foundation in Ohio.

NEOMED Psychiatry Chair Dr. Mark Munetzthe says the money will go toward the department’s centers of excellence: Best Practices in Schizophrenia; Campus Safety & Mental Health; and Criminal Justice Coordinating.

“Previously the foundation had supported our Best Center, and to a lesser degree the other two centers, which we realized was really siloing what were complicated problems that had a lot of overlap.

The grant announced Thursday brings Peg’s Foundation’s support of NEOMED to $20.5 million in the past 12 years. 

