NEOMED gets a $7.5 Million Grant to Integrate Psychiatric Education

Peg’s Foundation, formerly the Margaret Clark Morgan Foundation, is giving $7.5 million to the Department of Psychiatry at Northeast Ohio Medical University.

It’s believed to be the largest single grant ever given specifically for mental health treatment studies by a private foundation in Ohio.

NEOMED Psychiatry Chair Dr. Mark Munetzthe says the money will go toward the department’s centers of excellence: Best Practices in Schizophrenia; Campus Safety & Mental Health; and Criminal Justice Coordinating.

“Previously the foundation had supported our Best Center, and to a lesser degree the other two centers, which we realized was really siloing what were complicated problems that had a lot of overlap.

The grant announced Thursday brings Peg’s Foundation’s support of NEOMED to $20.5 million in the past 12 years.