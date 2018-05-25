Hackers May Have Stolen Info From Thousands of Aultman Patients

A data breach at Aultman Health Foundation could have given unknown hackers access to sensitive information from more than 42,000 patients.

Aultman Vice President for Compliance and Audit Tim Regula said hackers infiltrated email accounts that carried a variety of information such as a patient's “Social Security number, driver’s license, name, address, who their physician is, (or a) complaint if they went to a doctor’s office.”

Officials learned of the breaches in late February and March, but Regula said it has taken months to track down what information could have been taken and how many were affected.

Aultman is sending notification to patients and offering a year of free credit monitoring for those who may have had their Social Security number or drivers’ license number stolen.