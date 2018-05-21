© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Judges Allow Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program to Move Forward

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 21, 2018 at 3:36 PM EDT
photo of Medical Marijuana Control Program logo
MEDICAL MARIJUANA CONTROL PROGRAM

There was bad news for some of those challenging the process behind the state’s medical marijuana program, but that’s good news for its future.

Ohio’s medical marijuana process can continue but hearings on complaints by applicants who were not awarded one of 25 growing licenses must be conducted by the state quickly. That’s the ruling from two Franklin County courts in recent days.

The challenge for these rulings came from companies that were denied licenses and sued, asking to stop the licensing process. Those companies claimed the scoring of the applications was incorrect and questioned the integrity of some employees.

The Department of Commerce originally approved 24 licenses, but admitted it made a departmental error and awarded a 25th growing license last week. That pleased other rejected applicants. Ohio’s medical marijuana program is supposed to be fully operational by Sept. 8th but the Commerce Department has said that doesn’t mean every company will be running at full capacity at that point.

Tags

Health & Sciencemedical marijuanaCannAscendmarijuana lawsuitsOhio Department of Commerce
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
