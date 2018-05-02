© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

New Requirements Will Guide Doctors in Prescribing Opioids

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 2, 2018 at 8:52 PM EDT
prescription_drugs_pharmacy_-_emilie_zhang_shutterstock.jpg
Emilie Zhang
/
Shutterstock
Pills and an Rx pad

With the opioid crisis killing an estimated 11 Ohioans a day, state medical boards are rolling out additional rules for doctors and other prescribers who have patients dealing with long-term and acute pain. The guidelines create new hurdles to jump over before a doctor can prescribe opioid-based painkillers. 

The new requirements ask doctors to evaluate a patient’s condition, look for signs of drug misuse, and consider consultation with a pain specialist.

Mark Hurst with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services explains, the stronger the drug, the higher the new standards.

"So these rules require consideration of alternatives to opioids prior to prescribing and establish some common sense thresholds for physicians and other prescribers," Hurst says.

These are just the latest in a series of rules Gov. John Kasich’s administration has laid out in the past few years, such as limiting acute pain prescriptions to seven days for adults. Painkiller overdose deaths are at a six-year low, but deaths from opioid-related illicit drugs such as heroin soared by at least a third in the last year.

Tags

Health & Scienceopioid crisisJohn KasichOhio Department of Mental Health and Addiction ServicesOverdose deathsdoctors
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content