Ibuprofen May Be More Effective At Treating Acute Dental Pain Than Opioids

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify that the study refers to addressing acute dental pain.

A new study reveals that over-the-counter medication may be more effective than opioids in treating acute dental pain.

Anita Aminoshariae is a professor at the School of Dental Medicine at Case Western and one of the authors of the study.

Aminoshariae says ibuprofen has a much lower risk of side effects such as dizziness, drowsiness and constipation than opioids.

“This is a very important topic in our time because of the epidemic of opioids, and most patients don’t know that opioids are not really efficacious, actually, to taking care of pain and reducing inflammation,” she said. “They don’t do that.”

She says patients should only request opioids for pain as a last resort.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Dental Association.