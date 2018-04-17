© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Akron Raises the Minimum Age to Buy Tobacco to 21

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published April 17, 2018 at 12:39 AM EDT
Photo of Akron City Council
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU public radio
Akron council spent weeks debating the proposal to boost the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21.

Akron’s minimum age to buy tobacco products is going up from 18 to 21. But opponents and even some supporters are expressing reservations.

After a month of debate, the final Akron City Council vote was eight in favor, three opposed and two abstentions. Among the opponents was Marilyn Keith, who questioned why the city should block what would otherwise be a legal sale to an adult.

“I believe that if I am for this legislation, I am saying that adults at 18, 19, and 20 are incompetent and cannot make this decision for themselves, so we must make it for them.”

But Dr. Rob Crane of Ohio State – and the head of the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation -- said the change is actually to help younger children, for whom 18-to-20-year-olds are often a conduit.

“They are the major suppliers. The 90 percent suppliers to young people. And we know that, the data shows us that if you raise the age to 21, you reduce high-school smoking by half.”

Photo of Miyoshi Ward
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio
/
WKSU public radio
Miyoshi Ward says she lost her father to cancer and worries about the threats smoking presents to her 16-year-old and 5-month-old sons.

Miyoshi Ward was one of those advocating the change.. She started smoking when she was 14 and says she worries about the pressure on kids like her 16-year-old son.

Akron Raises the Minimum Age to Buy Tobacco to 21
Ward on the pressure for kids to start smoking

“We’ve got the eighth-graders and the 11th graders all combined in one school and they see things like, ‘Oh, our friends are smoking. Maybe I want to try it.’”

The Summit County Public Health Department will be in charge of enforcement. It will spend the next six months working out the rules and setting up education efforts with retailers.

Tags

Health & ScienceTobacco salesTobacco21Akron City CouncilAkron tobacco salesVaping
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content