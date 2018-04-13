00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.
Youngstown Company Makes Glasses That Could Protect Your Eyes From Late-Night Phone Habits
Plenty of research shows that looking at your phone before bed could be ruining your sleep.
Joe Petrolla is the co-founder and owner of Bluwinx, a new company in Youngstown producing glasses to protect your eyes and sleeping habits.
"With the advent of flat screens, the blue light emitted from the flat screens is very similar to the sunlight," says Petrolla. "So, your eyes, your brain can’t tell the difference between sunlight and the blue light emitted from your cellphones, tablets, computers, and even your energy-efficient light bulbs."
Petrolla says Bluwinx lenses filter that blue light.
He says the light affects the body’s circadian rhythm, the biological process that energizes you during the day and makes you tired at night.