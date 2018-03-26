Ohio Opens Medical Marijuana Site for Doctors

Ohio is one-step closer to getting its medical marijuana program operating by September. The state medical board has opened the online application to certify doctors. They’ll be the first point of contact for patients who qualify for medical marijuana.

Some 36 doctors have applied statewide -- including nine from Cuyahoga County -- so far, to be certified to issue medical marijuana authorizations, according to spokesperson Tessie Pollack.

“What those physicians are going to do is meet that patient, evaluate and, say you actually do have one of the qualifying conditions, they’ll enter them into the computer systems. And then, eventually, when ethe ntire program is operational, they’ll be able to go to a dispensary to determine what products to buy.”

The medical marijuana program must be operational by Sept. 8, according to the state law that passed nearly two years ago.

The qualifying conditions to get the cards include neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s, chronic pain, AIDS, cancer and 16 others.

The online site for doctors to register has been open one week.