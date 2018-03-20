© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Chiropractors Tout Alternative Medicine as Opioid Addiction Treatment

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 20, 2018 at 6:58 PM EDT
pat_ensminger_chiropractic_opioids_032018_-_chow.jpg
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Pat Ensminger, Warren chiropractor, talks about the important role chiropractic can play in pain treatment.

A health care association is touting what its members believe to be a clear path Ohioans can take to cut down on opioid addiction. This path would take a culture change when it comes to the reputation of alternative medicine.

Pat Ensminger of Warren says chiropractic care is just one of many ways to treat pain without addictive opioids. Ensminger and the Ohio State Chiropractic Association say there are obstacles to connecting a patient to a chiropractor - including getting primary care physicians and insurance plans to take this treatment more seriously.

"We have an influence on our patients to seek non-drug care. It should be worth a premium. It should be worth a benefit package to allow the public to seek that care," he said.

The association said this culture change can start with reaching out to student athletes and medical students about the role chiropractic can play in pain treatment.

Tags

Health & ScienceOpioid AddictionOhio Chiropractic Association Opioid Task ForceOhio Chiropractic AssociationPat Ensminger
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content