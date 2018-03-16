© 2020 WKSU
Summit County Climbs Four Spots in Annual Health Ranking

Published March 16, 2018 at 8:11 AM EDT
Ohio County Health rankings.
http://www.countyhealthrankings.org
/
County Health Rankings and Roadmaps
Summit ranks 46th in Ohio county health rankings.

Summit County has climbed four spots in an annual health assessment of Ohio counties. The assessment is a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. It takes into account factors such as quality of life, behavior, healthcare and economics.

The county improved from 50th to 46th.

One thing holding Summit back is the opioid crisis. Cory Kendrick with Summit County Public Health, says average life expectancy dropped when accounting for overdose deaths.

"Things that we’re doing to address that, well, it’s really a community effort.  The health department plays a role in that.”

Summit County rates well when it comes to access to physical activity and doctors. You can view the full report at the County Health Rankings website

Health & ScienceSummit County Public HealthNEO opioid crisisRobert Wood Johnson FoundationUniversity of Wisconsin
