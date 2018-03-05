© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Opioid Prescriptions in Ohio Decrease for Fifth Straight Year

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 5, 2018 at 6:44 PM EST
opioids__credit_shutterstock_590129288__1__.jpg
SHUTTERSHOCK

Though an estimated 11 Ohioans a day are dying from fatal opioid-related overdoses, fewer opioid pills are being prescribed to patients in Ohio. 

 

For the fifth year in a row, the number of prescription painkillers dispensed has gone down - more than 28 percent in the past five years. Steve Schierholt, executive director of the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, credits new rules that limit the number of opioid pills that can be prescribed at one time. And he says doctors are finding success in using the state's database.

"Our hope, and what we believe is happening, is when the prescribers have that available to them, they are making different decisions for their patients."

A new Ohio Pharmacy Board report shows an 88 percent decrease since 2012 in the number of people who sought out different physicians to get medications.

Tags

Health & ScienceOhio Board of PharmacySteve Schierholtopioid epidemicopioidsPrescription painkillers
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content