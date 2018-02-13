© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

CDC Says Overdose Deaths Continue to Climb in Ohio

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 13, 2018 at 7:42 PM EST
A photo of opioid pain pills.
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It’ll be a while before the state puts out new official numbers on Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says it has new stats that show the epidemic is nowhere close to slowing down.

The CDC says the number of deadly overdoses in Ohio soared 39 percent from July of 2016 to last July. That’s more than twice as much as the national increase in deadly overdoses in that same period. Lori Criss is the CEO of the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health Providers, and she says prevention services are underfunded and that treatment options need to be continued because recovery can take three to five years.

“Until we start really investing in that full range of services over a zero-to-five-year time period, we’ll be caught in the same cycle.”

Criss notes that overdose deaths are increasing not just for opioids, but for other drugs such as meth and cocaine – into which the deadly opioid fentanyl can be mixed.

Tags

Health & ScienceopioidsOverdose deathsOhio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services Providersopioidfentanyl
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content