Health & Science
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Case Western and Cleveland State Receive $1.75 Million Grant for Internet of Things Collaborative

Published February 12, 2018 at 5:55 AM EST
photo of Cleveland State University
FLICKR
/
FLICKR

Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland State University have received $1.75 million from the Cleveland Foundation to fund a joint effort coined the “Internet of Things Collaborative.”

The Internet of Things refers to devices that collect data and transmit the information to other pieces of technology through the web.

The Cleveland Foundation’s chief information officer, Leon Wilson, says the grant is part of their Digital Excellence Initiative, which aims to gradually transform the region into a hub for tech innovation.

"We want Greater Cleveland, Northeast Ohio to be economically competitive in this digital economy and be a thought leader in this. And this is just one way. It will not be the sole way, but this is just one way that we can support and add resources to try and help get us there," says Wilson.

Wilson says that while the universities’ research will focus on the optimization of industrial processes using smart devices, the impacts could be far-reaching.

Examples of the "Internet of Things" in action could include sensors on top of street lights to measure pollution levels or devices that help identify deteriorating infrastructure.

Tags

Health & ScienceCase Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State UniversityCleveland FoundationInternet of thingsentrepreneurship and innovation
