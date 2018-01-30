© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Augmented-Reality Glasses and Neurofeedback Win Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 30, 2018 at 6:15 PM EST
A photo of Yong Pei and Mike O'Connor.
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state’s Third Frontier Commission has announced five winners for ideas and projects it thinks could make a difference in the fight against opioids. It’s the first part of a competition to find technology-based solutions to the opioid crisis.

Wright State University professor Yong Pei came up with glasses that use augmented reality to enhance what a patient senses after surgery.

“These glasses will help them manage their pain and manage their rehabilitation.”

Pei and four others won $10,000 awards in the Idea Phase of the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge. Mike O’Connor with the University of Dayton Research Institute says its winning project uses neurofeedback to help addicts refocus the urge to use via a game or an app.

“Hopefully here we can show that it can work for opioids in the next six months or so.”

Winners of the next step, the Challenge Phase, will be announced in September. They’ll compete for bigger money in the Product Phase, which hopes to conclude with products on the market in the next three years.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
