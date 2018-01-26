© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Doctors' Effort to Buy Massillon's Only Hospital Is Coming Up Short

Published January 26, 2018 at 1:32 AM EST
photo of Affinity Medical Center
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU

An effort by doctors to buy Affinity Medical Center in Massillon seems to be coming up short.

Dr. Nash Gabrail has been spearheading an effort to try to save the hospital. Its private, for-profit owner announced three weeks ago it was shutting it down.

Gabrail says his group just hasn't been able to raise the money they need to buy the hospital andto  have a six-month cushion of operating funds, which could require up to $9 million per month.

“You know, I am an oncologist, and oncologists are notorious optimists. I don’t see much optimism in this.”

Gabrail says the doctors would welcome anyone who could keep Affinity open, but he worries that if the hospital has to close during a transitional period, patients and doctors will go elsewhere.

Tags

Health & ScienceAffinity Medical CenterAffinityMassillon Affinity Medical CenterDr. Nash Gabrail
Related Content