Health & Science

Ohio Lawmakers Introduce a Bipartisan Bill They Say Will Lower Drug Prices

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 24, 2018 at 6:35 PM EST
Jo Ingles
Statehouse News

Sponsors of a bipartisan bill in the Ohio Legislature say they have a plan to lower the price of prescription drugs. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, it doesn’t do it the same way as the issue Ohio voters rejected in November. Instead, its aimed at the middlemen in the insurance process, pharmacy benefit managers.

Republican Rep. Scott Lipps says his bill doesn’t control drug prices, but it would stop pharmacy benefit managers from clawing back money from c0pays. And it would allow pharmacists to offer customers the cash price if it is lower than the copay.

“Many pharmacists are contractually bound. They’re banned. They cannot explain to the customer that price has been inflated and a better price could have been offered to them.”

In a written statement, Express Scripts, one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers, said it does not engage in copay clawbacks nor impose “gag orders” on pharmacies. And the company says it will work with sponsors of the legislation.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
