Trump is Allowing States to Add a Work Requirement for Medicaid. What Could it Mean for Ohio?

The Trump administration is clearing the way for states to attach work requirements for peole on Medicaid. The announcement has sparked outrage among health-care advocates and could mean some changes for the Ohio's program.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released new guidelines that allow states to require a Medicaid recipient to work in order to get their health-care coverage.

Steve Wagner with the Universal Health Care Action Network says there are many reasons why Medicaid beneficiaries may be unemployed, but being unmotivated is not at the top of the list.

"This is creating an impediment to people who might’ve lost their job and in fact need help getting work, not an extra requirement that keeps them from getting the needed medical care that keeps them healthy,” he said.

The state’s Medicaid department is already in the process of applying for a waiver to add work requirements, which was part of the budget passed last year. The office plans to take a close look at how s waiver could align with the new federal guidelines.