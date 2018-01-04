© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Ohio's New Opioid Prescription Data Rules Might Help Curb the State's Crisis

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 4, 2018 at 5:43 PM EST
photo of opioid pills
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Rates of prescription overdose deaths in Ohio are at a six-year low. New rules on collecting data on opioid prescriptions going into effect to try to cut that further.

In August, the state began limiting the amount of opioid-based painkillers doctors could prescribe at one time – seven days for adults and five days for kids. And now, as Tessie Pollack with the State of Ohio Medical Board explains, new data collection rules are in place for those prescribers by requiring diagnosis codes on scripts.

“This is going to help us get some data on why we are prescribing for pain, maybe some instances where we could look into other therapies, and really help providers access other resources for acute pain,” Pollack said.

The state has also filed a lawsuit against five painkiller manufacturers, claiming the drugs led thousands into deadly opioid addiction.

Tags

Health & ScienceopioidsOhio State Medical Boardopioids lawsuitPrescription painkillers
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content