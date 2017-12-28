© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

State Auditor Reports Millions in Overpayments to Medicaid Providers in Past Year

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 28, 2017 at 6:06 PM EST
photo of Ohio Department of Medicaid
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state auditor’s office says it found more than $10.5 million in overpayments to Medicaid providers in the last year.

Auditor Dave Yost’s office does compliance exams to check to see if Medicaid providers have the documentation to back up what they’ve billed the state. The nearly $10.7 million from just this last year represents almost a third of the overpayments discovered since 2011, says Yost’s spokesperson Beth Gianforcaro.

“Since taking office, Auditor Yost’s Medicaid team has identified $35.6 million in improper payments and have been seeking to have those repaid,” she said.

The most recent finding was nearly $400,000 Yost says a Franklin County nurse owes the state for three years of payments and 2,500 services for which she had no documentation. 

