Health & Science
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Development for Addiction Recovery App is Underway Thanks to Cleveland Company

WKSU | By Kellie Nock
Published December 12, 2017 at 5:38 PM EST
Photo of Ascent logo on phone
ASCENT

A Cleveland company plans to develop an app to help those who are recovering from addiction. Ascent is an online service that connects recovering addicts to peer coaches and resources.

The company was recently awarded $464,000 from the Ohio Third Frontier Commission to create the Sober First app. The money is part of a $10 million state effort to use tech to fight the opioid crisis.

Founder Brian Bailys believes it will open doors for those in recovery. 

"It’s the human touch that really helps people in recovery, and it’s very difficult for people to get sober by themselves. We believe in many pathways to recovery but if somebody can stay connected to a group of healthy people, it’s going to give them a dramatically better chance at longer-term recovery,” 

According to Bailys, 7,000 people have already signed up for the new app. It’s slated to be released the middle of next year. 

Tags

Health & Scienceentrepreneurship and innovationOhio Third Frontier CommissionHealth Innovationascentaddiction
Kellie Nock
Kellie Nock is freelance journalist who has previously interned with WKSU. As an intern, her focus of stories were centered around entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism. As a student, she wrote for various student media and hosted radio shows through the university's radio station. 
See stories by Kellie Nock
