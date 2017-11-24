Cleveland Clinic's Medical Innovation Summit Open to Entrepreneurs Too

This year's Cleveland Clinic iMedical Innovation Summit highlighted medical innovations from all over the world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CC8Z7ONcwrA

Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Michael Roizen is one of the organizers of the summit. He says the innovations are evaluated for their health impact and as inspirations for investments.

“We also interview about 20 venture capitalists who have been or come to the Cleveland Clinic to learn about innovation or who have approached us in some other way,”

The Medical Innovation Summit takes place each year and houses industry leaders, healthcare professionals and health technology experts.

The 2018 list:

1. "The Hybrid Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery System" An "artificial pancreas" that can help make the lives of those with Type 1 Diabetes easier.

Dr. James Young, chair of the Endocrinology and Metabolism Institute says, "This device, because of the sensor that's hooked up to it, allows the pump itself to make decisions about how much insulin to give or not give, and it simplifies the management for these patients rather dramatically," https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0kDqPCi1fU

2. "Neuromodulation to Treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea" This device makes managing sleep apnea more comfortable by using an implant to modulate airways.

Dr. Tina Waters of the Sleep Disorders Center says, "It's a remarkable treatment that can now open up options for patients that have otherwise gone without treatment for who-knows-why because they couldn't tolerate their CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) device,"

3. "Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Diseases" Using gene therapy, a non-harmful virus can be implanted and can fight genes that may cause inherited eye disease.

Dr. Aleksandra Rachitskaya of the Cole Eye Institute says, "We have many, many inherited retinal diseases that are caused by different affect genes. By having the first one approved, we will probably be able to get approvals for other affected genes as well," https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFQyjnmKHro

4. "The Unprecedented Reduction of LDL Cholesterol" These new drugs can lower LDL or harmful cholesterol to ultra-low levels.

5. "The Emergence of Distance Health" Mobile phones and hyper-connectedness make health consultation and services easier to reach.

6. "Next Generation Vaccine Platforms" These are new ways of incubating viruses and freeze drying vaccines that allow for a longer shelf life and more accessibility. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHJChnGTd4A

7. "Arsenal of Targeted Breast Cancer Therapies" A new therapy that will repair chemo-dismantled DNA in patients with breast cancer.

8. "Enhanced Recovery After Surgery" This different approach to surgery recovery includes more walking, more eating and less opioid medication.

9. "Centralized Monitoring of Hospital Patients" Off-site personnel monitor patients and alert staff when patient attention is required.

10. "Scalp Cooling for Reducing Chemotherapy Induced Hair Loss" A cap or helmet that uses cooling to slow down or stop the hair loss that accompanies most forms of chemotherapy treatment.