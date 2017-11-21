Deadline for High-Tech Proposals to Fight the Opioid Epidemic Is Just Three Weeks Away

The deadline to submit new-tech ideas to the state of Ohio to fight the opioid crisis is growing near.

The challenge includes $8 million in awards and grants. It kicked-off Oct. 18th, with proposals to be in no later than Dec. 15th.

Dr. Mark Hurst is medical director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. He says hundreds of submissions are already in and the best of those, and of the hundreds more that are expected, will receive awards.

"Then (there will be) further funding to try to develop those things that can come to market and be effective.

"So anybody can do that. ... We want the best ideas that are out there to help move this forward.”

There is an Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge link on the Ohio Third Frontier website.