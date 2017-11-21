© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis
Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss:  lives lost to opioids. It's a problem that knows no bounds:  geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets.  First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what's become an overwhelming problem. It's an issue that's straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.WKSU news has been covering the unfolding crisis. Tuesdays during Morning Edition, the WKSU news team digs even deeper.  WKSU reporters will examine what's led us here and what might be done to turn the tide.

Deadline for High-Tech Proposals to Fight the Opioid Epidemic Is Just Three Weeks Away

Published November 21, 2017 at 6:41 AM EST
Dr. Mark Hurst, Ohio Department of Health
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU

The deadline to submit new-tech ideas to the state of Ohio to fight the opioid crisis is growing near.

The challenge includes $8 million in awards and grants. It kicked-off Oct. 18th, with proposals to be in no later than Dec. 15th

Dr. Mark Hurst is medical director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.  He says hundreds of submissions are already in and the best of those, and of the hundreds more that are expected, will receive awards.

"Then (there will be) further funding to try to develop those things that can come to market and be effective.

"So anybody can do that. ... We want the best ideas that are out there to help move this forward.”

There is an Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge link on the Ohio Third Frontier website.

