YSU President - And Former OSU Football Coach - Among Officials Touting Suicide Prevention

Ohio State's former football coach Jim Tressel is among those who are talking about suicide and what the state is doing to prevent it.

Republican State Representative Marlene Anielski says one Ohioan commits suicide every five hours. She says it’s the leading cause of death for 10- to 14-year-olds, and the second leading cause of death for 15- to 35-year-olds in Ohio. Jim Tressel, now the president of Youngstown State University, says college students who need help can find it on campuses statewide.

“There is help available and there is hope if you’ll just reach out for it.”

Anielski’s own son died of suicide at the age of 18. She says more needs to be done to break down stigmas that often deter suicidal people from getting help.