Kent State University Installs a Cryotherapy Chamber to Help Student Athletes Recover

Kent State University is investing in technology to help its student athletes recover from injuries. The school has installed a cryotherapy chamber, making it the first school in the Mid-American Conference to have one.

The chamber uses subzero temperatures to induce a forced regeneration of the body in a short amount of time.

Eugene Canal, the director of athletic communications at Kent State, says the therapy provides student athletes with a great recovery process.

“I think that it speaks volumes to the care that we have for student athletes and how much investment we are making into student athlete rehabilitation and recovery. We put an emphasis on student-athlete well-being, and this shows that we’re putting our money where our mouth is.”

All Kent State student athletes will have access to the chamber, but Canal says it will be used primarily for athletes recovering from injury.