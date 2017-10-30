© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Cleveland Clinic's Biobank research program set to expand

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published October 30, 2017 at 4:48 PM EDT
A photo of two surgeons
Cleveland Clinic

The Cleveland Clinic has announced it will expand a program that collects tissue and fluid samples from patients for research purposes. It’s called the Biobank.

The Cleveland Clinic for years has asked to use samples from patients to study diseases, cataloging more than 90,000 specimens. The program will get a serious upgrade with the construction of the new Biobank facility on the Clinic’s campus.

The planned facility will increase capacity, giving researchers more samples to compare diseased tissue and healthy tissue side-by-side.

"To (help) predict clinical course and really refine our treatment plans to each patient based on the specific attributes even beyond the initial diagnosis and classification," Dr. Jennifer Ko, Medical Director for the Clinic’s Central Biorepository, said. 

Ko said the Biobank will help with a broad range of research from epilepsy to bowel disease.

The Clinic plans to construct the new facility at Cedar Ave. and E. 105th St. in 18 to 24 months.

Tags

Health & ScienceCleveland ClinicBiobankDr. Jennifer Ko
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart