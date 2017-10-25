© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis
Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss:  lives lost to opioids. It's a problem that knows no bounds:  geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets.  First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what's become an overwhelming problem. It's an issue that's straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.WKSU news has been covering the unfolding crisis. Tuesdays during Morning Edition, the WKSU news team digs even deeper.  WKSU reporters will examine what's led us here and what might be done to turn the tide.

Akron's Quick Response Team Offers Nalaxone Kits During Outreach

Published October 25, 2017 at 6:36 PM EDT
Narcan kit
AMANDA RABINOWITZ
/
WKSU

Akron’s Quick Response Team has become the first in Summit County to offer residents naloxone kits and training on how to use them to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.

Joseph Natko, the district chief of the Akron Fire Department, says the effort is part of a follow-up strategy with people who recently overdosed.

“The opiate problem here in the area is a community problem, and there’s not one single thing that is going to make it go away. It takes a community effort, a public safety effort, everybody chipping away at it from whatever angle you can chip at it. And this is just one additional piece we’re throwing against it.”

Funding for the kits comes from the Summit County Board of Health. Quick Response Teams are made up of an Akron firefighters, police officerS and members of the Board of Health.

Natko says Quick Response Teams are making a difference in combating the opioid epidemic.

