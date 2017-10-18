© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

New Study Shows Ohio Has Fewer Gambling Addicts Than National Average

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 18, 2017 at 9:29 PM EDT
picture of the inside of a casino
OHIO CASINO CONTROL COMMISSION

In spite of having plenty of opportunities to gamble, Ohio has a rate of problem gambling that’s less than half the national rate of 2.2 percent, according to a study just released by the state. The state is still keeping an eye toward developing problems.

The study shows more than 76,000 Ohioans, or just under 1 percent, have gambling disorders. Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says 24,000 people responded to the study; she acknowledges some people might have downplayed or lied about their behaviors.

“But these individuals took a phone call, decided to stay on the phone anywhere from five to 20 minutes long to answer all these questions. So we feel pretty good about the data.”

A total of 843,000 Ohioans could be at risk for gambling problems.  This study was a follow up to one done in 2012, before casinos were legal in Ohio – the gambling disorder rate has now doubled from that rate of 0.4 percent. 

Health & ScienceOhio Department of Mental Helath and Addiction Servicesgambling addictionproblem gambling
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
