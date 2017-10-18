New Study Shows Ohio Has Fewer Gambling Addicts Than National Average

In spite of having plenty of opportunities to gamble, Ohio has a rate of problem gambling that’s less than half the national rate of 2.2 percent, according to a study just released by the state. The state is still keeping an eye toward developing problems.

The study shows more than 76,000 Ohioans, or just under 1 percent, have gambling disorders. Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says 24,000 people responded to the study; she acknowledges some people might have downplayed or lied about their behaviors.

“But these individuals took a phone call, decided to stay on the phone anywhere from five to 20 minutes long to answer all these questions. So we feel pretty good about the data.”

A total of 843,000 Ohioans could be at risk for gambling problems. This study was a follow up to one done in 2012, before casinos were legal in Ohio – the gambling disorder rate has now doubled from that rate of 0.4 percent.