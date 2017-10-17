Summa Regains Its Emergency Medical Training Certification

Summa Health System is once again going to be able to offer a program to train emergency room doctors.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education put Summa on probation in February citing a lack of supervision in the training. The council also put a hold on new residency programs or increasing the size of current programs.

Dr. Cindy Kelley says the emergency medicine training program is one of the largest accreditations a hospital can have.

"It was really them acknowledging that we’re doing some positive things here and that we’re committed to medical education and providing the training environment that our residents and fellows deserve."

Kelley says Summa plans to bring the program back by 2019.