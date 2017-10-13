© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

ODOT Explores Self-Driving Cars

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 13, 2017 at 8:12 PM EDT
self-driving car
MARTIAL RED
/
SHUTTERSTOCK

We are likely still a generation away from seeing self-driving cars as the main mode of transportation. But as Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, for the Ohio Department of Transportation, the future is now.

When ODOT carries out a road construction project, the agency will now be looking at ways to make sure the road can accommodate automated vehicle technology in the future. Jim Barna with ODOT says having roads ready for self-driving cars will be an asset for Ohio’s growing urban areas.

“We can’t build our way out of congestion anymore, it’s just too expensive. We can’t just keep adding pavement to every facility. We think this technology may give us the additional capacity without having to add the pavement. So basically we’re looking at a much more reliable way of moving cars and trucks from point A to point B.”

This mindset is part of Drive Ohio, a collaboration among state departments meant to be a one-stop-shop for automated driving development in the state.

