Case Hosts an International Symposium for Higher Education Makerspaces

Case Western Reserve University is hosting makers from around the world this week for the second annual conference on makerspaces in higher education.

Ian Charnas is the director of the Sears Thinkbox at Case. He says the event will teach participants about safety, opportunities and technology in the fairly new field of academic makerspaces.

“It’s so new that no standard model has emerged, and given the prototyping rapid development nature maybe no standard model will emerge. But we’re all here to learn best practices and learn what other universities are doing while we share what we’re doing.”

Charnas says this year’s symposium is drawing 400 attendees from around the world, including India and Austria.

It runs through Wednesday.