Health & Science

Today's Fathers are More Likely to be Better Informed About Their Health

Published September 7, 2017 at 6:37 PM EDT
Photo of the Cleveland Clinic's Miller Family Pavillion
CLEVELAND CLINIC

Today’s fathers have grown up with an advantage their dads didn’t have when it comes to diseases like prostate cancer: a father figure more likely to talk to them about health.

A new survey from the Cleveland Clinic finds that 84 percent of millennial fathers had dads who would talk to them about their health history. Less than half of baby boomers had fathers who did.

Cleveland clinic neurologist Dr. Charles Modlin says the internet has played a big role in the change.

In spite of this, millennial fathers still struggle to talk about sex and urological health with their sons. And 32 percent say they are not discussing their health history because they don’t want to worry their families.

