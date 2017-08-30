© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Ohio's Overdose Death Toll Tops 4,000

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published August 30, 2017 at 4:13 PM EDT
Ohio Department of health death chart

Ohio’s overdose deaths increased by a third last year to 4,050. According to the numbers released today by the Ohio Department of Health, more than half of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Fentanyl and related drugs were a tiny percentage of the epidemic as late as 2013, but escalated dramatically in the last three years. And the even more powerful carfentanil – a large-animal tranquilizer – emerged in a big way in the second half of last year, killing 340 people in all of 2016.

The one bright spot in the report is that deaths from prescription opioids – which largely created the epidemic – dropped for the fifth straight year in 2016 to the lowest number since 2009.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers:

  • Overdose deaths in 2015: 3,050
  • Overdose deaths in 2016: 4,050
  • Percent overdose deaths fentanyl-related in 2012: 3.9 percent
  • Percent overdose deaths fentanyl-related in 2013: 4 percent
  • Percent overdose deaths fentanyl-related in 2014: 19.9 percent
  • Percent overdose deaths fentanyl-related in 2015: 37.0 percent
  • Percent overdose deaths fentanyl-related in 2016: 58.2 percent
  • Carfentanil-related deaths  in 2016: 340
  • Prescription opioid-related deaths in 2015: 667
  • Prescription opioid-related deaths in 2016: 564
  • Opioid prescriptions from 2012 to 2016: Declined 20.4 percent 

Tags

Health & SciencefentanylcarfentanilOpioid cisisOverdose deaths
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content