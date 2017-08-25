© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Ohio Native Who Shepherded Obamacare Praises Kasich's Call for Bipartisan Fixes

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 25, 2017 at 11:18 AM EDT
The former Ohioan who was heading the federal Health and Human Services Department when the Affordable Care Act launched in 2010 is touring the country talking about it.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is the daughter of the late Gov. John Gilligan. She’s also a Democratic former governor herself, of Kansas. So Sebelius likes the idea of Ohio’s Republican governor.

John Kasich teaming with Colorado’s Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper on a plan on health insurance to share with other governors.

“You have 31 governors who have expanded Medicaid and frankly, those governors have been very much hands-on with the expansion of health care across their states,” she said.

The Kasich-Hickenlooper proposal won’t deal with Medicaid expansion – instead, the governors say they’re focused on stabilizing insurance markets. But Sebelius says that’s a good place to start.

Health & ScienceJohn KasichGov. John HickenlooperKathleen SebeliusHealthcare
