Health & Science

Insurer Steps Up to Cover Only the Ohio County Without Private Option

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 24, 2017 at 11:11 AM EDT
photo of CareSource logo
CARESOURCE

The last county in the nation faced with having no provider offering private insurance on  the Affordable Care Act exchange was in Ohio. But now people in that northwest Ohio county have an option.

Paulding County, on the Indiana border, was the only so-called “bare” county without an insurer offering coverage under Obamacare. Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment says Dayton-based Caresource has agreed to provide insurance under the federal exchange for the next year.

“ We simply asked for a one year, basically a band-aid, to try to address our concerns while the federal government works on something that’s more permanent.

Anthem had dropped out of Ohio’s Obamacare marketplace in June, leaving 20 counties faced with the prospect of no optios next year.

Last month, five insurers stepped in to offer coverage in all but Paulding County. With this announcement, every county in the U.S. will have at least one health insurer offering coverage through the ACA exchanges next year.

Jo Ingles
