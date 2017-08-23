© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Ohio Mayors Want Emergency Center Used for Opioid Monitoring

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 23, 2017 at 8:48 PM EDT
photo of emergency operations center
EMA.OHIO.GOV

A bipartisan coalition of mayors from 30 Ohio cities are asking Gov. John Kasich to take a major step in fighting opioids. They want an emergency-level statewide clearinghouse to monitor the opioid crisis.

A letter from the Ohio Mayors’ Alliance has seven suggestions for Kasich, including activating the Emergency Operations Center. It’s been fired up in weather crises, and with H1N1 flu in 2009 and the Ebola virus in 2014.

Keary McCarthy with the Mayors’ Alliance says it could help law enforcement, health professionals, communities and the state share ideas, equipment and supplies.

“By bringing the structure together you could actually see a much more efficient delivery of some of these key resources that are costly and are difficult for local cities to stockpile.”

A spokesman for Kasich says the governor will give the idea serious consideration. The state’s official count of last year’s overdose deaths is due soon, but it’s expected the opioid crisis is killing 11 Ohioans a day.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
