Health & Science
2017 Solar Eclipse
https://youtu.be/BairWejCYY8On Monday, August 21st, a swath of the U.S. will be cast into darkness as the moon crosses between the Earth and the sun, creating a total solar eclipse, the first in the U.S in 40 years.  WKSU and NPR bring you complete coverage of the preparations for the eclipse as well as the eclipse itself.A map showing the path of the solar eclipse across the U.S.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Great Lakes Science Center Among NE Ohio Watch-Party Hosts

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 21, 2017 at 10:47 AM EDT
photo of eclipse
NASA

Northeast Ohio will be filled with watch parties this afternoon for the solar eclipse, including one in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., sky gazers can gather in Howe Meadow in Peninsula to view the eclipse, the first total solar eclipse over the continental U.S. in 99 years. CVNP Ranger Ryan Ainger says eye protection is essential when looking at the eclipse, and the park has a very limited quantity on-hand for this afternoon.

“We’ll be giving out one pair of glasses per family until we run out. But we’ll also have the pinhole projection cards available for people as well as a couple crafts where you can make your own pinhole viewer as well.”

The first 1,000 people who purchase admission to the Great Lakes Science Center can also get a free pair of eclipse glasses. And the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center in Bay Village will have two telescopes available for viewing.

More details about watch parties, eye protection and a link to the live feed from NASA are available here.

Health & ScienceCuyahoga Valley National ParkTotal eclipse2017 Solar Eclipse
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
